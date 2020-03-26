Mount Nittany Health, in collaboration with Penn State Health, has established a drive-up site for COVID-19 testing, by appointment only.

The site, located at Mount Nittany Health-Blue Course Drive, 1700 Old Gatesburg Road, will be for non-emergency patients of either system who have been given an appointment by their Mount Nittany Physician Group or Penn State Health primary care provider.

Once they receive an appointment, patients will go to the site to be swabbed without leaving their vehicles. Samples will be collected and patients will be notified of results as soon as possible.

In addition to having a confirmed appointment time, patients must have their cell phone as well as insurance card and photo identification.

The process is expected to take about an hour and no restroom will be available.

Once arriving entering from Ginger Way, patients, who need to be driving or seated on the driver's side for testing, will go through three stations:

- Greeting: A greeter will confirm they have an appointment and then direct them to one of two registration areas.

- Registration: A dedicated telephone number will be provided and the patient will register with clerical staff over the phone before being directed to the collection station.

- Collection: Once in the collection area, the patient will be swabbed and then leave.

"Mount Nittany Health continues to rigorously follow guidelines from the CDC, including how test samples are collected and the proper wearing of personal protective equipment by staff at this site," a news release said.

As of Thursday morning nine COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Centre County. Throughout Pennsylvania there have been 1,687 in 48 counties and 16 deaths related to the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.