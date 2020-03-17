Mount Nittany Health is now restricting visitations to its State College hospital, as well as at offices and other facilities throughout the region, as organizations work to limit the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic .

As of 9 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, and until further notice, no visitors for hospitalized patients at Mount Nittany Medical Center will be permitted, except for special circumstances.

"We understand the importance of the support of friends and family to the healing process and we are taking these steps in the interest of your health and the health of the community," a message from Mount Nittany Health on Tuesday said. "We strongly encourage you to use other forms of support where possible, such as phone calls and video chats using cellphones or other mobile devices. We are sensitive to the impact of these restrictions. We believe this measure of protection is essential in the interest of safety."

Additionally, one caregiver, if needed, may accompany patients at the emergency department, Mount Nittany Physician Group locations, the Cancer Care Partnership and all hospital outpatient departments at the medical center and off-site.

"Please be aware that depending on the circumstances, you may be asked by our staff to find an alternative place to wait, such as your vehicle," the message said.

Questions regarding visitation at the medical center or emergency department can be directed to 814-231-7000. For questions about accompanying patients to Mount Nittany Physician Group practices, call the office directly.

Mount Nittany Health's medical records office also is closed to walk-ins. Health information is available through the MyMountNittanyHealth patient portal. Requests also are being processed by phone at 814-231-6167 and email at [email protected]

Measures are being taken throughout the commonwealth and the nation to contain the number of cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Non-essential businesses and services have been told by Gov. Tom Wolf to shut down for two weeks, K-12 schools have been ordered to close, universities have suspended in-person classes and many faith congregations have canceled or moved to livestreaming of worship.

A no-visitation policy also is in place at state correctional facilities and nursing homes