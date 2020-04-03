A special fund has been established has been established to support Mount Nittany Health's response to the coronavirus pandemic, the State College-based health system announced on Thursday.

The COVID-19 Response Fund, established through Mount Nittany Health Foundation, was "inspired by an outpouring of support from the community," according to a news release.

The fund will be used for patient care — including testing, medication, medical supplies and staff support — and will provide assistance as needs are identified.

To donate, visit foundation.mountnittany.org/give and select "COVID-19," or call 814-234-6777.

"Mount Nittany Health is committed to the health, safety and wellbeing of its patients, staff and community," a statement from the system said. "We are prepared for potential infectious disease outbreaks, whether its measles, flu or new viruses like coronavirus as part of our commitment to prevent disease and ensure a healthy community for all. We rigorously follow the guidance from the CDC and Pennsylvania Department of Health for screening and testing of patients for COVID-19; ensuring all levels of protection for our patients, staff and community."

As of Thursday morning, Centre County has 28 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The statewide total is 7,016, with 90 deaths. No deaths related to the disease have been reported for Centre County to date.

Mount Nittany Medical Center has one hospitalized patient being treated for the disease, and one employee at an outpatient practice has tested positive.

In recent weeks, Mount Nittany Health has implemented visitation restrictions at all of its facilities, including at medical center where no visitors to hospitalized patients are allowed except in special circumstances. Non-essential services and elective procedures also have been rescheduled.

In collaboration with Penn State Health, an appointment-only drive-up testing site has been established for patients of either system who have been given appointment by their physician.

"We continue to evaluate and will announce further measures as needed with the focus on our community’s health and well-being," a statement said.



Mount Nittany Health also has a dedicated coronavirus information hotline for general questions from community member available every day from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. at 814-231-7111,

Information about safety and Mount Nittany's response to COVID-19 also is available at mountnittany.org/coronavirus.