One of Mount Nittany Medical Center's first COVID-19 patients was discharged on May 1 after 31 days in the hospital. Photo provided by Mount Nittany Health

Mount Nittany Medical Center discharged one of its first COVID-19 patients on Friday, as more than 50 hospital staff lined the hallways with his family to celebrate his successful treatment and release.

The man, whose name was not given, was reunited with his wife of 46 years after spending 31 days at the medical center, including two weeks in which he was on a ventilator and in a coma.

“I can’t thank all of the doctors and nurses at the hospital enough. I appreciate them so much,” his wife said in a statement provided by Mount Nittany Health. “I’ve always believed in miracles, but I’d never had one in my life until now.”

According to the health system the man's family was "elated," when four days after he was taken off the ventilator they received a call that he was sitting up in a chair and breathing on his own.

“I had all but given up at one point,” his wife said. "But we had so many people praying for us, and the care, concern and effort given by everyone at Mount Nittany was just so wonderful. Praise, prayer and patience got us through. I am so full of gratitude, just so thankful.”

The medical center currently has no patients on a ventilator, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

“Although this event is certainly an important recognition of the patient’s successful recovery, it is also a time to recognize the ongoing commitment and dedication of our team members who are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Kathleen Rhine, president and CEO of Mount Nittany Health. “The celebration of his discharge is evidence that our health system and team members remain prepared to offer the best available COVID-19 care to members of our community.”

Centre County has had 106 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 20, including one death, an 89-year-old man who died at Mount Nittany Medical Center on April 16.

Statewide, there have been 50,957 cases of COVID-19 and 3,012 deaths as of Tuesday.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health says it does not receive data on the number patient recoveries.