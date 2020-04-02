Mount Nittany Medical Center has its first hospitalized patient being treated for COVID-19, Mount Nittany Health confirmed on Wednesday night.

“I want to emphasize that we have been preparing for months for this situation,” Dr. Nirmal Joshi, Mount Nittany Health's chief medical officer, said in a statement. “Guided by our rigorous adherence to CDC procedures and protocols and the expertise of our Mount Nittany Health staff, proper protocols are in place for the patient’s care, and our facilities continue to be safe for our employees, providers and patients. The health and safety of our community, patients and staff is our highest priority.”

Citing federal privacy laws, the health system said it will not sure further information about the patient.

Centre County had 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday. Statewide, there 5,805 cases, with 620 requiring hospitalization. More than half of those hospitalized have been age 65 or older.

Mount Nittany Health has already implemented visitation restrictions at the hospital, including no visitors to hospitalized patients, and at all of its other offices and facilities to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Anyone who experiences symptoms of COVID-19 — which can include fever, dry cough and shortness of breath — or who may have been in contact with a person confirmed to have COVID-19 should contact their physician for advice on appropriate treatment, or call the Pennsylvania Department of Health at 1-877-724-3258.

Mount Nittany Health and Penn State Health have jointly established an appointment-only drive-up testing site for patients of either system who are given an appointment there by their physician.

Last week, Mount Nittany Health confirmed an employee at an outpatient practice tested positive for COVID-19, the system's first employee case.

“I want to express my deep appreciation to the Mount Nittany Health employees and providers during this extraordinary time,” Kathleen Rhine, president and CEO of Mount Nittany Health, said in a statement. “Our expertise in caring for our patients is only matched by the compassion that is shown to every patients and to each other. Our teams continue to work around the clock to ensure continued access to care in a safe environment.”

Mount Nittany Health has a dedicated COVID-19 hotline available to the community at 814-231-7111. The hotline will be answered daily from 7 a.m. – 11 p.m.

