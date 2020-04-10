This story has been updated to reflect information provided by Mount Nittany Health about ICU beds and ventilators.

Preparing for a potential increase in hospitalizations over the coming weeks, Mount Nittany Medical Center will open a dedicated wing for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

An existing 21-bed unit will be converted into the specialized wing and it is expected to be operational by Saturday, according to a statement from Mount Nittany Health. Developed by a multi-disciplinary team, the unit will expand capacity in a way that supports additional intensive and critical care.

“Since the onset of the COVID-9 pandemic, we have been adjusting our operations to be responsive to the needs of our patients, community and staff across both the hospital, emergency department and outpatient settings," Mount Nittany Health president and CEO Kathleen Rhine said. “Our teams have been remarkable in rising to the changes of a rapidly changing situation.”

Plans also allow for additional negative pressure — or airborne infection isolation — units to be phased in as needed, flexing in capacity based on current and potential trends while still providing care for medical and surgical patients.

“Although the number of hospitalized patients in our community and across the state is low, we are taking these measures to adjust our operations quickly to phase-in additional dedicated units within the hospital if needed, allowing us to flex capacity to care for COVID-19 patients based on potential trends, while continuing to provide care for our medical/surgical patients,” said Dr. Nirmal Joshi, Mount Nittany Health's chief medical officer.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is licensed for 24 intensive care unit beds and can provide care for up to 40 patients needing ventilators, a Mount Nittany Health spokesperson said. In total, the hospital is licensed for 260 beds. A Hospital Preparedness Dashboard released by the state health department shows two ventilators in use by COVID-19 patients and three in use by non-COVID-19 patients at the medical center as of Friday morning. The state-provided data also shows seven current adult ICU beds available and 13 negative pressure rooms available at MNMC.

Across Pennsylvania as of Friday morning, 2,094 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized, with 604 on ventilators.

Mount Nittany Health also is conducting daily assessments of national, state and local trends for the spread of COVID-19, testing, diagnosis and treatment. It also is collaborating with other hospitals in the region, nursing homes, and correctional facilities to monitor conditions and plan coordinated responses as necessary.

The health system also monitors daily its inventory of supplies and equipment and is working with suppliers and state and federal agencies to acquire more items that are likely to be needed.

A process has been established for community members and businesses to donate specific supplies.

On Wednesday, Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the targeted distribution of personal protective equipment and other medical supplies across the state. The order requires hospitals, health care providers and manufacturers to provide current inventories and allows the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency to commandeer supplies to be reallocated to areas with the most urgent need.

Joshi said during a telephone town hall with state Sen. Jake Corman on Wednesday he was not yet sure how the order would impact Mount Nittany Health.

Centre County had 59 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday.

Mount Nittany Health has also, in recent weeks, restricted visitors at its facilities; put in place screening and masking policies for staff, patients and those visitors who are permitted under special circumstances; and established outdoor, appointment-only test collection sites at three physicians group offices — two in Centre County and one in Mifflin County. Samples are currently sent to a commercial laboratory, with results received in one to three days. Joshi said during a Facebook live discussion this week that he was hopeful Mount Nittany would soon have the ability to do the testing in-house.

To slow the spread of COVID-19, community members are asked to stay home, practice frequent hand-washing, clean frequently touched surfaces, avoid touching their faces, and practice social distancing when they do need to go out.

“We are seeing a steady but slow growth in our community, which is far more manageable as a community than a sharp or rapid increase,” Joshi said. “So again, it’s very important that we all interrupt our normal behaviors to stay home and protect our community.”