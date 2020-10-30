The number of COVID-19 inpatients at Mount Nittany Medical Center was once again at a record high on Friday.

The College Township hospital reported that as of Friday morning it has 17 COVID inpatients, ranging in age from 31 to 92.

Since Oct. 1, Mount Nittany has admitted 47 COVID positive patients, with an average of 11 COVID positive inpatients per day. In September it had a total of 16 COVID positive patients admitted in September, with an average of two COVID positive inpatients per day.

"In the last three weeks, our COVID positive inpatient census has consistently been in the double digits," Chief Medical Officer Dr. Nirmal Joshi said in a statement. "A rise in the number of hospitalized patients is concerning."

A week ago the hospital had 15 COVID-positive inpatients, a single-day high at the time.

On Oct. 9, the hospital activated its surge capacity plan, rescheduling elective and non-essential surgeries and procedures that require overnight admission.

"In addition to using our surge capacity plan, we are also constantly adapting to meet the needs of both COVID-19 positive patients as well as other patients needing care, including those with general medical needs and those scheduled for surgical procedures," Joshi said.

In the spring, Mount Nittany developed a 21-bed specialized unit for treating COVID-positive patients. The unit can expand to meet increases in the number of patients if necessary.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is licensed for 24 intensive care unit beds and can provide care for up to 40 patients needing ventilators. In total, the hospital is licensed for 260 beds.

Centre County has seen a slowed rate of new COVID-19 cases in October compared to September. Through Oct. 29, the county had a total of 1,429 new positives. In September, there were 2,264, largely corresponding to testing of Penn State students.

But cases among nursing and personal care homes have grown substantially, with 85 new positives among residents in October. Twelve long-term care facilities have now had a combined 100 resident cases and 39 employee cases.

This week the Centre County Coroner's Office reported three new deaths attributed to COVID-19. On Wednesday, Coroner Scott Sayers reported the deaths of a 77-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman on Tuesday were attributed to the virus. On Friday, he reported the county's 16th COVID death, an 89-year old woman.

"Increased cases and hospitalizations – especially among vulnerable elderly populations – remains cause for concern," Joshi said. "It is also a reminder to be even more vigilant and thoughtful in consistently practicing preventive measures, including masking, social distancing and frequent hand washing.”