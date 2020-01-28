My My Chicken, 536 Westerly Parkway in State College, closed on Jan. 28, 2020. Photo by Geoff Rushton | StateCollege.com

A State College restaurant has closed after four years in business.

My My Chicken, 536 Westerly Parkway, has closed as of Monday, according to a post on the restaurant's Facebook page. But the owners say they plan to open again in the future at a new location.

"My My will be taking the next few months to re-imagine our brand as well as secure the next location to keep rocking out the tenders, mac and cheese and cornbread we all love so much," the post said.

Opened in December 2015, My My specialized in fresh American and Korean fried chicken. Its menu expanded over the past few years to include a variety of sandwiches, salads and grilled and roasted chicken, as well as a Sunday brunch and a chicken buffet.

The restaurant's owners have not yet responded to a request for comment.

The Facebook post said information on My My's future will be posted on the restaurant's social media channels.

"Alas, our time on Westerly has come to an end," the post said."We would like to thank our staff again for being the best around. They were the heart and soul of My My.To our regulars and friends, we will see you again soon!"