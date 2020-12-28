The race for mayor of State College in 2021 has its first declared candidate.

Democrat Ezra Nanes, director of business development at AccuWeather and a former state Senate candidate, announced his campaign for the position on Monday, saying he is committed to "strong, empathetic leadership, constructive and unifying public discourse," and responsive governance.

“We have to be there for one another through these challenging times so we can all come out on the other side stronger, more united, and with a deeper sense of gratitude and appreciation for all that we have here in State College,” Nanes said in a statement. “At some point, we will emerge from the pandemic, and we need to be ready to move decisively forward, guided by a vision that inspires all of us.”

Nanes will be looking to succeed Mayor Ron Filippelli, who was appointed by borough council in December 2019 when former Mayor Don Hahn stepped down after being elected magisterial district judge with two years remaining in his term. Nanes applied for consideration at the time and was nominated by Councilman Evan Myers, but his name never came up for a vote as Filippelli won a majority of council votes on the first nomination.

Filippelli has said he would not seek election as mayor in 2021.

In September, Nanes was one of several candidates nominated to fill the unexpired term of former Councilman Dan Murphy. Katherine Yeaple ultimately was appointed to the position.

Nanes emerged as a player in Centre County politics in 2018, when he won the Democratic nomination to challenge longtime state Sen. Jake Corman, R-Bellefonte, in the 34th District. While his bid was unsuccessful, Nanes won 52.8% of the vote in Centre County.

Most recently, Nanes spoke out on the borough's heated debate over how to fund police officer and mental health response positions, expressing support for the police department but saying community concerns need to be heard and addressed.

“On divisive and emotionally charged issues, we need a steady voice to recognize the needs of all sides,” Nanes said in announcing his candidacy. “However, on issues of human rights, equality and inclusivity, we must be uncompromising, courageous and bold — these are the choices that will define our legacy for future generations.”

Nanes earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from Penn State. He has worked in business development at AccuWeather for the past eight and a half years.

He describes himself as an "an avid outdoorsman and adventure sports competitor," who has contributed to the maintenance and expansion of the Rothrock State Forest trail network.

Nanes lives in the College Heights neighborhood with his wife, Mieke Haeck, and their two children.

The mayor of State College, who receives a salary of $13,000 a year, is elected to a four-year term. He or she does not vote on any action of council, but can veto or approve ordinances and presides over council meetings.

Primary Election Day is May 18. The first day to circulate and file nomination petitions is Feb. 16.