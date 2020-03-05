National Sporting Arms, a firearms and accessories store, will open this spring in Patton Township, the central Pennsylvania company's third location.

Located at 355 Colonnade Boulevard, Suite A, the store is expected to have a soft opening in late April with a grand opening in May, said Wade Stubanas, National's marketing manager. The space was previously home to Jezebel's Boutique and is currently undergoing renovations.

National Sporting Goods, the company's first store, is in Jersey Shore. About three years ago the owners purchased the former Tripoli's Triggers in Williamsport and developed the National Range & Armory, an indoor range offering competitions, leagues, trainings and a storefront.

Stubanas said the Centre Region market was an obvious one for expansion because of the general scarcity of gun shops in the immediate State College area, the accessibility of the Colonnade property, and the population size.

"The best way that it was put to me was that State College has more potential customers within its area than the current existing two stores combined," he said. "It’s an untapped market and it’s far enough away from the existing stores that it represents a new geographic area for us."

National Sporting Arms will carry many industry-leading brands with products for a spectrum of firearms owners, from competition handguns, to sporting shotguns and rifles to personal defense, as well as ammo and accessories.

"What we want everybody to expect across the board when they visit any National store is knowledgeable staff and exemplary customer service," Stubanas said. "We want people to feel really welcome. We have customers at the current stores that love to come in and just hang out with our people and talk shop. Everything that we already embody in the Williamsport and Jersey Shore area we want to bring to State College."

Stubanas said the National Range has people from State College who regularly visit and as word has gotten out that a store at the Colonnade is on the way, feedback has been positive. Some, though, have been disappointed the company isn't also opening another indoor range.

"We’ve explained as gently as possible the enormous cost of starting up a range," he said. "I think once people in the State College area find out what we’re about that word of mouth is going to grow."

Stubanas added that having a store with knowledgeable staff who can provide service and educate in a welcoming environment is important to the company and the industry.

"We don’t want anything about the sporting arms industry to be intimidating," he said. "There are no dumb questions. We believe a great customer experience and education are at the forefront of maintaining our industry and people should expect that from us."