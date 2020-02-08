The National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine, joined by pianist Volodymyr Vynnytsky, will perform at Penn State's Eisenhower Auditorium on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Photo provided

The National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine takes the stage at Eisenhower Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The orchestra’s debut performance at Penn State features a program highlighting works from Dmytro Bortnyansky, Johannes Brahms and Camille Saint-Saëns.

While classical music fans may already be familiar with the works from Brahms and Saint-Saëns, the symphony orchestra’s conductor, Volodymyr Sirenko, says most will be new to Dmytro Bortnyansky’s Concert Symphony in B-flat Major.

“The concert program includes world classics, masterpieces: Johannes Brahms' Third Symphony and [Saint-Saëns’] Concerto No. 2 for Piano and Orchestra, and these works need no comment,” Sirenko says. “But the inclusion of Dmytro Bortnyansky's Concert Symphony here is a surprise for the American public. Bortnyansky is a prominent Ukrainian composer of the 18th century, whose creativity has been appropriated by Russia and [it is] our obligation to restore historical justice. The symphony is written in the classical style and goes well with the works of Brahms and Saint-Saëns.”

A world-class conductor, Sirenko has acted as artistic director and chief conductor of the National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine since 1999, touring across the globe and recording hundreds of classical works throughout his career. However, Sirenko is not the only notable face appearing onstage during the upcoming Eisenhower Auditorium performance.

The symphony orchestra will be joined by renowned Ukrainian pianist Volodymyr Vynnytsky during the performance of Saint-Saëns’ Concerto No. 2 for Piano and Orchestra.

“I’m very excited to perform with one of the best symphonies of Eastern Europe. I know this orchestra very well, since 1985,” Vynnytsky says. “I performed with them many times and we have…experience recording together. Presently, I’m a citizen of the United States of America, and it will be the first time we will play together in the United States. I think cultural exchange between countries is very important. With this tour, I hope we can further strengthen the great relationship between the United States of America and Ukraine.





“This Concerto No. 2 for Piano and Orchestra,” he continues, “is one of the best examples of French romantic music and the most important task of the pianist is to reveal and convey the beauty of this music to the audience.”

Both Sirenko and Vynnytsky reference the beauty of the program’s music multiple times and promise an emotional, thought-provoking experience for audiences attending the one-night show.

“God communicates with people through music,” says Sirenko, noting that, if audiences were to walk away with just one emotion or thought following a National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine performance, he would hope it would be knowing that life is beautiful, “despite everything.”

“I would like for the audience during the concert to feel, together with me, all of the beauty this music is expressing and leave happy with the artistic experience, and I know the concert will become to the listener an emotionally satisfying encounter,” Vynnytsky adds.

Tickets for the Feb. 11 performance start at $15 for children and students and $61 for adults and are available online at cpa.psu.edu.