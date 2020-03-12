It started on Wednesday as schools like Penn State, the Big Ten and the NCAA announced games would continue, but with no fans in attendance in response to growing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

By Thursday morning, the dominos began to fall. The Big Ten canceled its basketball tournaments and other championship events. Other conference followed suit. The NCAA canceled its winter/spring championship tournaments, marking the first time the basketball tournament had been canceled outright since its inception in 1939. Penn State said spring football practice was postponed.

Then the Big Ten and other leagues announced sports competitions were done for the academic year, and finally, on Thursday night, Penn State hammered the final nail, officially canceling the Blue-White game scheduled for April 18.

"As heartbreaking as this is for our student-athletes, coaches and staff, it is clear that the decision to suspend competition and focus on this worldwide health crisis is the only responsible action," Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour said in a statement. "This is an unprecedented situation and is very difficult to navigate and requires us to move forward with an abundance of caution.

"We are fully supportive and in agreement with the decisions today by the Big Ten and NCAA as the health and welfare of our student-athletes, staff and community is paramount. We know this announcement is disappointing for our student-athletes, and our hearts ache for their lost opportunities. However, we are committed to their continuing education, health, safety and welfare and that of our community."

Fans who purchased tickets for any affected competition will be receiving a communication about refunds from the Penn State ticket office or Ticketmaster.

In addition to suspending competitions for the remainder of the spring, the Big Ten also announced it was placing a moratorium on all on- and off-campus recruiting activities until further notice.

"The Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic," a conference statement said. "The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus."

