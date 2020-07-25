Crust & Crumb Cafe is expected to open in August 2020 at 115 E. Beaver Ave. in State College. Photo by Geoff Rushton | StateCollege.com

A new "artisan-inspired" cafe is getting ready to open in downtown State College.

Crust & Crumb will open in August at 115 E. Beaver Ave., according to a post on the restaurant's Facebook page. The location most recently was home to Nosh Café & Grill, which closed in October 2019.

The new cafe will specialize in scratch-made pastries, gourmet deli sandwiches and signature coffees.

"In conceptualizing the cafe, I wanted to create an atmosphere that was quaint and inviting, almost 'old world' in nature," Crust & Crumb chef and owner Amber Winkler wrote on the cafe's website. "But most importantly, I wanted a cafe that didn’t just focus on the coffee, but put as much care into the sweets and treats that are an integral part of the coffee culture."

Winkler has a a culinary degree in classical French cuisine and a pastry certification from the American Academy of Culinary Arts. Before relocating to central Pennsylvania, she worked at acclaimed Pittsburgh area restaurants including Legume Bistro, Butterjoint, Cure, Ditka’s Steakhouse and Cannon’s Chophouse.

A Penn State College of Engineering graduate, she also previously practiced as a professional engineer in the private sector during her 15-year career.

Winkler wrote that Crust & Crumb will have an open view of the kitchen, so patrons will be able to see food made from scratch right in front of them.

"Our focus at Crust & Crumb is to bring back artisanal ways by making small batch, scratch-made pastries and goods, both classic in nature and sometimes quirky, served alongside an equally great cup of coffee," Winkler wrote.

A specific opening date has not yet been announced, but updates will be available on Crust & Crumb's website and Facebook and Instagram accounts.

The cafe is hiring baristas, pastry cooks and line cooks and applications are available on the website.