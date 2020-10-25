A BRIDGE constructed this fall connects a new trail built in Boalsburg, which connects the Columbus Chapel and Boal Mansion Museum property to Blue Spring Park on the edge of the community. Photo by Anne Walker | For the Gazette

Bob Cameron, museum director for the Columbus Chapel and Boal Mansion Museum, recently embarked on the initial trek of a new scenic trail in Boalsburg. Photo by Anne Walker | For the Gazette

BOALSBURG — Nestled at the junction of South Atherton Street and Route 45 stretch 48 acres of one of the county’s most enchanting spots. After a concept was developed four years ago, the undertaking has resulted in a hiking trail unique to anything else Happy Valley has to offer.

Bob Cameron, museum director for the Columbus Chapel and Boal Mansion Museum, recently discussed the site’s developments in tones of respect, as well as excitement.

“It’s a three-mile trail through diverse habitat,” he said, “and it never goes into any streets.”

The trail’s highlighted feature is a newly-constructed bridge that connects the trail to Blue Spring Park, which sits at the edge of Boalsburg proper.

Designed by civil engineer Gert Aron and built by Cameron, his colleague Dr. Lew Logan and Penn State student volunteers, the bridge offers a closeup view of a wood duck house built by Boy Scouts seeking Eagle badges.

Wood ducks typically nest in tree cavities and the fledglings have to jump down from the tree to reach the water. The duck house allows visitors to view the goings-on within the duck family.

“So it’s also interactive,” Cameron said. “We managed that without one cent of public money. Instead, certain local citizens stepped up and provided the generous donations to make the bridge project possible.”

The trail loops around the property, meandering through stands of birch and hemlock in the wetter areas.

“We planted more than 500 trees and shrubs this past year,” Cameron said. “We picked native species, but also some from the south. As the climate changes, we wanted adaptable plants like pawpaw and spice bush.”

Maple trees border the sloping trail and those walking it this fall will find it resplendent in autumnal crimson. The resident deer herd has browsed the yew trees about a third of the way up, giving them a surreal sort of look. During a walk along the trail with Cameron, he pointed out the red bud growing along Route 45 and a hickory tree.

“That’s an upland species,” he said.

Stands of alternating sugar maple and cherry trees grow along an old line.

“They’re 150 years old,” Cameron stated.

The path continues onto the site of the Columbus Chapel, where a garden flourishes on the roof of the Columbus Vault — the highly-secured structure housing explorer Christopher Columbus’ family records. Here, the landscape opens up and accommodates several tables and chairs, again, surrounded by sugar maples. Cameron said that he can visualize a sugar shack somewhere down the line.

So many trails in Pennsylvania have earned the well-deserved reputation of ankle-twisters with their rocky surfaces, but that is not so with this trail. Constructed of packed dirt and covered with mulch, wood chips and dried leaves, this trail makes for a safe and comfortable trek, Cameron said.

“Since it’s three miles, it’s also ideal for 5K runs,” he said, “Plus, you can avoid going on the streets by using this trail.”

Birders can also find fascinating discoveries here. According to Cameron, sightings have included woodcocks, grouse and shrikes. And one can only imagine the warbler activity in spring, given the abundance of native flora.

“People have come from 30 miles away to walk these trails,” Cameron said in noting the popularity of the area, “and that’s truly rewarding.”

To visit, drive along the gravel lane leading to the old Boal Barn Playhouse — now known as Nittany Theatre at the Barn — and park in the grassy area. Here, visitors can find the trailhead.

