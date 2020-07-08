An already uncertain situation for international students and their U.S. universities this fall became more daunting this week.

On Monday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement issued new policies prohibiting nonimmigrant international students from enrolling in schools that offer online-only instruction for the fall semester — a possibility for many U.S. universities faced with the complexities and unknowns of planning classes amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Students with F-1 and M-1 visas attending a school that only offers online programs will be required to transfer to another school that is providing in-person classes or leave the country. Customs and Border Protection would also bar international students from entering the country to attend a fully online school.

For schools adopting a hybrid of online and in-person classes this fall, F-1 students can take more than the normally allowed three credits of online instruction, but cannot take a fully online courseload.

The policy states that those who don't comply may be deported.

While only about 8% universities have already said they will be fully online for the fall, according to the Chronicle of Higher Education, many others like Penn State plan to be back on campus with a mix of in-person and online classes — though how each course will be delivered has not yet been finalized. Even so, Penn State has acknowledged it is prepared to revert to remote classes entirely if public health concerns make it necessary.

Penn State spokesman Wyatt DuBois said the university is "deeply concerned" about the impact of the new rules on its international students.

"Our international students need to rely, like all our students, faculty and staff, on a safe and flexible learning environment that will help make possible the attainment of their educational goals in a safe and healthy manner," DuBois said. "In the midst of a global pandemic, the imposition of these new unreasonable rules is unfair and wrong."

Penn State has joined with the Association of American Universities (AAU), American Council on Education (ACE) and Association of Public and Land-grant Universities (APLU), as well as numerous other universities "in calling for immediate reconsideration in order to support all our international students," DuBois said.

"That is in America’s best interest, and, we believe, simply the right thing to do," he added.

Harvard and MIT, both of which already announced they are going online for the fall, filed a federal lawsuit on Wednesday against the Department of Homeland Security and ICE seeking to stop the new rules.

In a message to the Penn State community on Wednesday night, President Eric Barron said the university is joining an amicus brief in support of the lawsuit.

"In the meantime, we are exploring various means to keep all of our students on our campuses should these regulations persist," Barron wrote.

Barron called the new rules "harmful" and said they "could have disastrous and unfair impact," on thousands of Penn State students.

"We will do all that we can to see that this extremely negative impact is not the case and that this unfortunate directive does not derail the educational ambitions of our international students. They are a welcome, enriching and vital part of our community, belong on our campuses and have every right to finish their degrees at Penn State."

AAU Mary Sue Coleman called the policy "immensely misguided and deeply cruel to the tens of thousands of international students," who attend U.S. colleges and universities each year.

"It is also likely to do further damage to our nation’s universities, which are already struggling with unprecedented uncertainty, massive logistical complications, and significant financial losses due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," she said. "In particular, the impact on international graduate students and undergraduate students already in the United States will be devastating, causing massive disruptions in their learning and research. This policy change would also have negative economic impacts, because international students spend millions of dollars in our communities every year."

Penn State Law's Immigrant Rights Clinic and the university's Office of Global Programs developed a fact sheet about the policy that includes answers to questions about visa and Student and Exchange Visitor Information System status for different situations. It also states that, based on currently available information, they believe if the university starts with in-person classes and moves to online-only — which it is already planning to do after Thanksgiving — international students would not be affected because it would fall under the hybrid model.

More than 5,000 people also have signed a petition urging Penn State to maintain the hybrid model and not go to remote instruction at the start of the semester in order to protect international students.

The ICE policy is potentially the most detrimental circumstance to international students and their universities since the start of the pandemic, but it is not the first. Universities like Penn State have already been trying to prepare for the fall semester while dealing with myriad unknowns.

Despite the pandemic, the number of new international students who have accepted enrollment at Penn State and paid a deposit is 7% higher than last year.

"However, COVID-19 restrictions and other factors out of our control make it absolutely impossible to estimate how many will actually be able to arrive on campus for fall," university spokeswoman Lisa Powers said.

Penn State has more than 9,000 international undergraduate and graduate students enrolled each year, with more than 1,300 international freshmen.

Roger Brindley, vice provost for Global Programs, said in a recent interview, prior to the new ICE policy, that international students fall into two categories: ongoing students (those who are already in their course of study) who have remained in the country, and overseas students — both ongoing students who returned home during break or who are planning to enroll at Penn State for the first time.

With consulate closures making it difficult to obtain new student visas and various travel restrictions around the world, it was the latter group that posed the most uncertainty, Brindley said.

"We know that the vast majority of our ongoing international students remained in the United States," Brindley said. "Those that are new, we are very uncertain about their capacity to join us in August, because of the opportunities limited to get visas at this time and because many, many countries, in an effort to protect their own citizens, much like the United States, have put in travel restrictions such as required quarantines and the like."

Global Programs was working with more than 1,000 new students to help them obtain visas, Brindley said.

But he also recognized that some will not be able or won't want to travel to the United States in the fall.

"For those students the remote delivery this fall is going to become very important. If they can’t get back to the United States, we want them to understand that we have a history of over two decades doing academic work online and that our remote delivery programs are world-class," he said, noting Penn State has more online programs ranked in the top 10 by U.S. News and World Report than any other university.

"They may be worried about the health of their family members. They may feel they need to stay home and take care of their families and be part of that effort as we all recover from COVID around the world. But they don’t have to defer. We’re going to give them what’s considered to be a world-class remote experience. We’re going to invite them to start their studies on time. We’re going to give them an opportunity to keep their academic dreams in place. They won’t have to delay and we hope many of them will start from their home country for the fall semester and then join us in January."

Penn State has been reaching out to new international students individually and has also been working to keep ongoing students informed. Global Programs has held multiple online town halls for families of Chinese students — who represent more than half of the university's international students — and was undertaking similar efforts with other groups.

The top five countries for international enrollment at Penn State last year were China (5,080 students), India (1,206), South Korea (714), Taiwan (343) and Saudi Arabia (259).

Maintaining international enrollment at the university is important for economic, cultural and academic reasons, Brindley said.

U.S. higher education is one of the country's biggest service exports, with international students contributing $45 billion to the U.S. economy.

And at major public universities like Penn State, international students are an increasingly important source of revenue. Paying the full cost of out-of-state tuition — currently starting at $34,858 for undergraduates — international students provide hundreds of millions of dollars in tuition income alone, not to mention those who pay for room and board and who also contribute to the local economy.

Already projecting an estimated loss of about $260 million over two budget cycles because of the pandemic, a precipitous drop in international enrollment would undoubtedly present a major challenge. Among the general student population, universities could also see potential declines among those who face new financial struggles or health concerns, or simply think now might be the time for a gap year.

Brindley declined to speculate on potential enrollment scenarios.

"When it comes to budget issues, quite frankly I think it’s too early," Brindley said in June. "It’s very hard to predict. We’re going to do all we can to support our international students. They bring a wealth of knowledge and cultural diversity to our work and they are an important constituency amongst our overall student population, so we’ll work on it as hard as we can to meet them where they are and help them as much as we can."

That diversity of knowledge and culture benefits the entire university community, Brindley said.

"International students are very important to us not only economically, but also many of our students are from Pennsylvania. They may never have left the United States," Brindley said. "As we help them become global citizens, those international students play a really, really important role, because they bring all their different perspectives to campus and we value them so.

"We’re committed to helping our international students as much as we can in any way that we can given these unprecedented times we’re in."

On Wednesday night, Barron echoed the commitment with new urgency in light of the ICE policy changes.