A two-story, 48,000-square-foot office building, to be known as the Lincoln Centre on Walker Drive and Balmoral Way, got conditional approval from College Township council members on Jan. 16.

The building is listed on the Torron Group website as planned for 2020 and that construction will start when the building is 50 percent leased. The building is touted as being energy efficient. The plan includes a 197-space parking area.

The office building will be constructed across Balmoral Road from Spring Creek Park and near the Clover Island subdivision.

John Sepp, of Penn Terra Engineering, said water management for the project would not have any impact on nearby Spring Creek and Slab Cabin Run.

Council members said that it was a good example of how the two different zoning districts — single-family residential and office-residential — can fit well together.

“It is a great example of mixed-used development. I know I see people who in work some of the other buildings around the bend. They do their walks over lunch through the natural areas. And there are some people who live right over there and they can just walk to work every day,” said council member Carla Stilson. “I am really excited to see this built up too.”

“It is a good example of mixed use,” agreed chair member Anthony Fragola.

The board unanimously agreed to approve the land development plan with a few minor stipulations.