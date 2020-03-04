The owners of Kid to Kid consignment shop in State College are opening something new for an older clientele.

Uptown Cheapskate, billed as a "trendy resale clothing store for teens and young adults," is located at 176 Rolling Ridge Drive in Hills Plaza South, just a few storefronts down from Kid to Kid.

The new store is currently buying "stylish clothes, shoes, purses, and accessories," from the public during its business hours of 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, according to a Facebook post. Uptown Cheapskate offers cash or in-store trade credit for items.

Once the store is stocked, it will be fully opened for buying and selling in late March.

Kid to Kid and Uptown Cheapskate are both brands of the national, family-owned BaseCamp Franchising. Kid to Kid was founded in 1992 and Uptown Cheapskate opened its first store in 2009 in Salt Lake City.

The State College franchises of both stores are owned by Jeff and Chelsey Carroll, who bought the local Kid to Kid franchise in 2019. They told Town&Gown in January that a nearby Uptown Cheapskate location seemed like a natural extension of the Kid to Kid business, which has operated in State College since 1997.

“When we talk to customers, some have been shopping at Kid to Kid for the entirety of their children’s lives … and every once in a while we get these comments, ‘Today is a bittersweet day, my son or daughter has finally got big enough that they sized out of the biggest sizes at Kid to Kid,’” Jeff Carroll. “So it is, ‘Thanks for the memories.’ But now they are starting to realize Uptown Cheapskate brand is kind of the continuation of that.”

The new Uptown Cheapskate location was formerly home to women's clothing consignment store Clothes Mentor from 2010 to 2016.

Uptown Cheapskate has more than 40 locations in 17 states.