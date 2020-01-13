Pablo's Chicken will open at 324 E. Calder Way in State College. Photo by Jim Davidson | Onward State

The third restaurant in as many years will occupy 324 E. Calder Way in downtown State College when Pablo’s Chicken opens its doors.

A large sign adorned with falling chicken drumsticks hung in the front window of the unit Sunday evening and announced that Pablo’s, a restaurant that will offer “freshly cooked chicken” according to its website, will open soon.

An unsigned passage on the “about” page of the restaurant’s website explained the reasoning behind its opening: “sounds like a good enough reason to build a restaurant; when you like the food and there is a reasonable demand for the food, go for it, some would say.”

“I walked and I walked and I never found a place to get some freshly cooked chicken. That’s what sparked the idea,” the page reads.

Neither the website nor the sign in the doorway offered an opening date or menu for the new restaurant. Pablo’s is hiring, however, and the website features an application page.

Pablo’s will take the place of King Patacón, which opened in September and replaced Barranquero Columbian Café.

