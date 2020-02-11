Development plans for five new retail buildings to be located on the lot between Target and Kohl's at the Colonnade have been submitted to Patton Township. Photo by Geoff Rushton | StateCollege.com

Add another project to Patton Township's commercial building boom.

Allied Properties Inc. submitted plans on Jan. 31 for five new buildings retail buildings on an empty lot in the Colonnade shopping center.

Development plans do not indicate specific businesses that would occupy the new buildings, and Patton Township Manager Doug Erickson said the developer has not identified prospective tenants to the township. A representative for Allied Properties, the property owner and original developer of the Colonnade, has not yet responded to a request for comment.

A sign for Metro Commercial leasing is posted on the property.

The new buildings, which would total 68,633 gross square feet of floor area, are planned for the currently vacant pad site between Target and Kohl's. Target is one of the original anchor stores in the nearly 20-year-old Colonnade and Kohl's opened in 2008.

Plans show one building with 18,052 square feet of retail space at the northeast end of the lot, nearest to Kohl's. At the center of the property is a building with 30,000 square feet of retail space. Next to that is a building with 10,477 square feet of retail space and closest to Target are two with 5,052 square feet each.

Like the existing neighboring properties, each of the buildings will be oriented with the front entrances facing the existing parking areas and loading areas will be located at the rear of the buildings.

Portions of the existing parking area adjacent to the proposed buildings will be re-graded for accessible spaces and the parking lot will be sealed and re-striped.

Proposed impervious area for the property is 70 percent. Existing stormwater management was designed to accommodate buildout of the pad site.

A master plan for the proposed buildings originally was approved in 2005 but expired in 2010.

Patton Township Planning Commission is expected to review the development plans at its March 2 meeting, with a deadline for final action by the Board of Supervisors currently set for May 3.