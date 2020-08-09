Pennsylvania and Centre County COVID-19 Dashboard for Aug. 10, 2020. Image via Pennsylvania Department of Health

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported no new COVID-19 cases in Centre County on Monday, keeping the county's total at 372 since the first was reported on March 20.

It was the first time since July 16 that Centre County had no daily case increase.

The county also had 80 new negative test results. A total of 9,738 patients in Centre County have tested negative for the virus.

In the past two weeks Centre County has added 39 new cases.

Statewide, the health department reported 601 new positives, increasing Pennsylvania's total to 119,453.

An estimated 77% of COVID-19 patients in the state — about 91,979 — have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.

A total of 1,240,830 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative, an increase of 12,472 since Sunday. Over the past seven days, 152,486 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Pennsylvania with 5,262 positive cases.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 4% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 10% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 38% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 23% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 24% are ages 65 or older.

The health department reported 16 new deaths attributed to the virus in the state, bringing Pennsylvania's total at 7,317. DOH lists a total of 10 COVID-19 deaths for Centre County, though the Centre County Coroner's Office has confirmed only seven. The most recent COVID-19 death in the county was reported on July 28.

Among the state's total cases, 116,098 are confirmed and 3,355 are probable. In Centre County, 333 are confirmed and 39 are probable.



Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:

*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department.

16801 (State College): 76 confirmed, 12 probable

16823 (Bellefonte): 63 confirmed, 6 probable

16803 (State College): 49 confirmed, 6 probable

16875 (Spring Mills): 20 confirmed

16841 (Howard): 17 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16866 (Philipsburg): 16 confirmed

16827 (Boalsburg): 15 confirmed

16870 (Port Matilda): 15 confirmed

16828 (Centre Hall): 11 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16853 (Milesburg): 6 confirmed

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace) 5 confirmed

16820 (Aaronsburg) 5 confirmed

16854 (Millheim) 5 confirmed

16677 (Sandy Ridge), 16802 (University Park), 16804 (State College), 16826 (Blanchard), 16829 (Clarence), 16832 (Coburn), 16844 (Julian), 16845 (Karthaus), 16851 (Lemont), 16852 (Madisonburg), 16856 (Mingoville), 16868 (Pine Grove Mills), 16872 (Rebersburg), 16874 (Snow Shoe), 16877 (Warrior's Mark) and 16882 (Woodward) each have 1-4 confirmed or probable cases.

Centre County nursing and personal care homes have had a total of 33 cases among residents and 19 among employees at five facilities.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Huntingdon now has 308 total cases, Blair has 293 [+9], Union has 238 [+13], Clearfield has 174 [+2], Clinton has 122 [+2] and Mifflin has 120.