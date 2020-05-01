Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories. Photo by Office of the Governor of Pennsylvania

Centre County's total number of COVID-19 cases remained at 96, with no new positives reported on Friday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

In the past week the county has added 19 new confirmed cases of the virus, including three at two nursing or personal care homes.

Gov. Tom Wolf is expected to announce during a 2 p.m. press conference the first counties that will move toward the "yellow" phase of reopening on May 8, in which some of the stay-at-home order and business restrictions will be lifted. Wolf has said those counties will likely be in the north-central and northwest parts of the state, and that could include Centre County.

Statewide, there were 1,208 new cases reported on Thursday, bringing the commonwealth's total to 46,971. The department also reported a total of a total of 2,354 deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 62 since Thursday.

All deaths have been among adults, with most age 65 or older. Centre County has one confirmed death of a COVID-19 patient, which occurred on April 16.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Huntingdon now has 40, Mifflin and Union have 37 cases each, Clinton has 32, Blair has 23 and Clearfield has 16.

A total of 180,477 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative for COVID-19, including 923 people in Centre County. Across Pennsylvania, 2,677 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 561 requiring a ventilator, as of noon on Friday

Individual county data for Pennsylvania is available at the Department of Health website.