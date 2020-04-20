Map of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania as of April 20, 2020. Image via PA Department of Health

Centre County's total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases remained at 73 for the fourth day in a row, with no new positives reported on Monday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

It is not clear if an inmate case at the Centre County Correctional Facility announced on Sunday has already been included in the total case count.

Statewide, there were 948 new confirmed cases, the lowest single day increase since March 31 when there 756, bringing the commonwealth's total number of cases to 33,232.

The department reported 92 additional deaths of COVID-19 patients, bringing the state's death toll from the virus to 1,204. Centre County has had one COVID-19 death, an 89-year-old man who died at Mount Nittany Medical Center on Thursday. Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said on Sunday that additional data collection will result in higher increases in the state's death count.

All COVID-19 deaths in Pennsylvania have been among adults, with most age 65 or older.

“As we start to see the number of new COVID-19 cases decrease across the state that does not mean we can stop practicing social distancing,” Levine said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families and our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but others. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Union now has 28 cases, Mifflin has 20, Blair has 14, Huntingdon has 13, and Clinton and Clearfield each have 11.

A total of 129,720 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative for COVID-19, including 605 people in Centre County. Across Pennsylvania, 2,702 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 644 requiring a ventilator, as of noon on Monday.

The health department also released data showing case counts by zip code. Numbers are redacted for areas with between one and four cases. For Centre County zip codes:

- 16801 (State College): 26 cases

- 16803 (State College): 8 cases

- 16827 (Boalsburg): 8 cases

- 16870 (Port Matilda): 7 cases

- 16823 (Bellefonte): 14 cases

- 16844 (Julian): redacted

- 16866 (Philipsburg): redacted

- 16828 (Centre Hall): redacted

- 16852 (Madisonburg): redacted

Zip codes 16686 (Tyrone) and 16822 (Beech Creek), which include small portions of Centre County, also had a redacted number of cases between one and four.

Levine said that people in areas with low case counts or no cases still need to practice social distancing, masking and other mitigation measures because not everyone who has the virus has been tested, especially if they have no or mild symptoms.