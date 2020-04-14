The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Tuesday reported 1,146 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, but for the second day in a row, there were no new cases for Centre County.

Centre County's total number of cases remains at 70. The county's first confirmed case was reported on March 20 and Tuesday marked the first time since then that no new cases were reported on consecutive days.

The number of new statewide cases also was the lowest single-day increase since April 1 when there were 962. Across Pennsylvania, there has now been a total of 25,345 confirmed positives. The health department, however, reported 60 new deaths of people with COVID-19 reported on Tuesday, bringing the state's death toll from the virus to 584.

All deaths have been among adults, with most age 65 or older. No deaths from COVID-19 have been reported for Centre County.

“COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Pennsylvania, and even though the daily increases are not exponential, now is not the time to become complacent,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families, our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”

In Centre County's bordering counties, Union now has 23 cases, Mifflin has 16, Blair and Huntingdon each have 11, Clearfield has nine and Clinton has eight.

A total of 108,286 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative for COVID-19. For those who have tested positive, the largest percentage is among individuals age 25-49 (40%). About 51% of hospitalizations have been patients 65 or older. Statewide, 2,306 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 666 requiring a ventilator, as of noon on Tuesday.



