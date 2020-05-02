Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories. Photo by Office of the Governor of Pennsylvania

Centre County's total number of COVID-19 cases remained at 96 on Saturday, with no new positives reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health for the second consecutive day.

The county's total includes three residents and two employees of nursing or personal care homes, according to health department data.

Statewide, there were 1,334 new cases reported on Saturday, bringing the commonwealth's total to 48,305. The department also reported a total of 2,418 deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 64 since Friday.

All deaths have been among adults, with most age 65 or older. Centre County has one confirmed death of a COVID-19 patient, which occurred on April 16.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Huntingdon now has 48 cases, Mifflin and Union have 38 each, Clinton has 34, Blair has 23 and Clearfield has 16.

A total of 187,071 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative for COVID-19, including 950 people in Centre County. Across Pennsylvania, 2,674 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 555 requiring a ventilator, as of noon on Saturday.

Individual county data for Pennsylvania is available at the Department of Health website.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health does not provide data on recovered patients. According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has had 1,107,815 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 65,244 deaths and 164,015 recoveries.