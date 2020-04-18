Map of COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania as of April 19, 2020. Image via PA Department of Health

Centre County's total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases remained unchanged at 73 on Sunday, with no new positives reported for the third consecutive day.

Statewide, there were 1,215 new cases, bringing Pennsylvania's total to 32,284, according to the Department of Health. The department also is now also reporting probable-cause deaths in addition to those recorded in its electronic reporting system, leading to 276 new deaths of COVID-19 patients reported on Sunday. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 1,112.

“We have been working to reconcile our data with information from several different sources, including our NEDSS reporting system and our county and municipal health departments,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “This is the cause of the increase in deaths we are reporting today. This work takes time and so the increase in deaths today reflects the culmination of that effort, which will continue moving forward. The majority of these deaths did not occur overnight.”

Levine said some deaths are listed with multiple causes and COVID-19 may be the fourth or fifth, and epidemiologists then investigate those cases.

Among the new deaths reported on Sunday, eight occurred more than two weeks ago, 138 occurred between April 5-11 and 148 occurred in the last week.

All deaths have been among adults, with most age 65 or older. Centre County has had one COVID-19 death, an 89-year-old man who died on Thursday at Mount Nittany Medical Center.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Union now has 27 cases, Mifflin has 20, Blair and Huntingdon each have 13, and Clinton and Clearfield each have 11.

A total of 126,570 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative for COVID-19, including 596 people in Centre County. Across Pennsylvania, 2,635 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 643 requiring a ventilator, as of noon on Sunday.

Levine said she plans to look into data on the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients who have been discharged but the health department does not plan to gather or release data on the total number of patients who have recovered, most of whom have recovered at home.

Johns Hopkins University reports that among more than 722,000 cases in the United States, 64,480 have recovered and 33,903 have died. Worldwide, there have been about 600,000 recoveries and 160,000 deaths among more than 2.3 million cases.