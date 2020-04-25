Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories. Photo by Office of the Governor of Pennsylvania

Centre County's total number of COVID-19 cases remained at 81, with no new positives reported on Sunday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Statewide, there were 1,116 new cases reported, bringing the commonwealth's total to 41,165. The department also reported a total of 1,550 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, an increase of 13 since Saturday.

All deaths have been among adults, with most age 65 or older. Centre County has one confirmed death of a COVID-19 patient, an 89-year-old man who died at Mount Nittany Medical Center on April 16.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Union now has 31 cases, Mifflin has 27, Huntingdon has 22, Blair and Clinton each have 21 and Clearfield has 11.

A total of 157,428 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative for COVID-19, including 811 people in Centre County. Across Pennsylvania, 2,741 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 617 requiring a ventilator, as of noon on Sunday.

Nursing and personal care homes have had 6,813 resident cases and 822 employee cases across 431 facilities in 40 counties, with 952 resident deaths. Centre County currently has no confirmed cases in nursing or personal care homes, according to the health department. One previously listed death has since been removed as the health department continues to investigate probable cases and adjust data.

