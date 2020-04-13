Map of COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania as of April 13, 2020. Image via PA Department of Health.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Monday reported 1,366 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, but no new positives in Centre County.

To date, Centre County has had 70 confirmed cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The county's first case was confirmed on March 20 and Monday marked the first day since March 22 that there has been no new positives reported locally. Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said last week, however, that there can be some lag in reporting test results over the weekend.

Across Pennsylvania, there are now 24,199 cases of COVID-19. With 17 new deaths of people with COVID-19 reported on Monday, the state's death toll from the virus is 524.

All deaths have been among adults, with most age 65 or older. No deaths from COVID-19 have been reported for Centre County.

In Centre County's bordering counties, Union now has 21 cases, Mifflin has 17, Blair and Huntingdon each have 11, Clearfield has nine and Clinton has eight.

Cases have been reported in all 67 Pennsylvania counties.

A total of 105,593 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative for COVID-19. For those who have tested positive, the largest percentage is among individuals age 25-49 (41%). About 51% of hospitalizations have been patients 65 or older. Statewide, 2,203 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 662 requiring a ventilator, as of noon on Monday.

Locally, Mount Nittany Medical Center had had six people with COVID-19 hospitalized since April 2, when the medical center had its first patient with the disease, a spokesperson said on Saturday.