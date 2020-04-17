Map of COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania as of April 18, 2020. Image via PA Department of Health

Centre County's total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases remains at 73, with no new positives reported on Saturday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health. It marked the third day this week that the county reported no new cases.

The county's total includes one death, an 89-year-old man who was being treated at Mount Nittany Medical Center and died on Thursday.

Statewide, 1,628 new positives were confirmed on Saturday, bringing Pennsylvania's total number of cases to 31,069. With 80 new deaths among positive cases, Pennsylvania's death toll from the novel coronavirus is 836.

All deaths have been among adults, with most age 65 or older.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Union now has 26 cases, Mifflin has 17, Blair has 13, Huntingdon has 12, Clinton has 11 and Clearfield has nine.

A total of 122,896 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative for COVID-19, including 588 people in Centre County who have tested negative. Across Pennsylvania, 2,603 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 646 requiring a ventilator, as of noon on Saturday.