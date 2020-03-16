Hello from the bunker, somewhere on the west side of State College where warm weather draws near and sports are getting ready to transition from the regular season to the playoffs. Baseball is about to begin, the NBA Finals are around the corner and before know it a team will be hoisting the Stanley Cup.

Oh and don't forget spring practice.

Sadly, as you are almost certainly aware (and if you aren't well here's a significant life spoiler incoming) there are no sports right now. All of what I just said was as some people might call it, fake news. Nothing aside from maybe cricket or middle-of-nowhere South American soccer is gracing your television and in truth you probably aren't getting that either.

So on the one hand we've all got more free time in the evening. On the other hand, we have no sports. Perhaps a small crisis in an ocean of larger problems, but a luxury we're all already missing.

Fear not, the Internet is a magical place, full of things that let us travel through time and relive moments both good and bad, memories that we cherish and ones we wish to forget.

And also sports.

Enter the Penn State football rewatch club. The idea is simple, every Wednesday two things will happen: I'll write a story about a past Penn State football game and then on Wednesday night at 7:30 EST we will gather together on https://www.mycircle.tv and watch some/all/the most interesting parts of that game. While we do, I'll answer your questions about the upcoming season, the game we're watching or whatever else comes up. You don't need an account to chat and it's free. What a time to be alive.

Don't worry about bookmarking the links. Assuming you follow me on Twitter, which is usually a safe bet in these parts, I'll tweet out the link about 10 minutes before we begin. (For the uninitiated you can find me https://twitter.com/Ben_Jones88)

This week it's Penn State/Michigan from the 2017 season.

So do we know how the game ends? Sure, but that's not the point. Time for some pandemic binge watching.

If nothing else, come help a sportswriter in a world without sports.