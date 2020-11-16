State College's proposed 2021 budget includes no tax increases and no change to borough utility rates.

The $69 million proposed budget, which was transmitted to borough council last week, keeps State College's real estate tax millage rate at 18.26 after two consecutive years of increases.

"COVID-19 continues to impact the finances of local governments, and State College is no exception," Borough Manager Tom Fountaine wrote in a memo to borough council. "The 2021 budget relies on fund balance, postponing some capital and asset replacement projects and deposits, and eliminates funding for five staff positions that are currently vacant. While the use of fund balance may be appropriate in this challenging and unique time, this practice is not sustainable, and the Borough will need to address these issues in the coming year."

Borough Council will conduct the first of five detailed reviews of budget categories during its meeting at 7 p.m. Monday. Budget adoption is scheduled for Dec. 21.

The proposed budget is not structurally balanced, with total revenue, after adjusting for interfund transfers, of $54,455,221. It is balanced through use of reserve funds and other measures.

"The total budget also reflects reserves set aside in the sewer fund and in our enterprise funds for capital projects and other expenditures," Fountaine said at the Nov. 9 borough council meeting. "So what appears to be a fairly large deficit is actually some planned capital expenditures that are also carried forward."

The general fund includes recurring revenues of $29,136,614, an interfund transfer of $711,678 from insurance reserve, and expenses of $30,607,066, resulting in the use of $946,456 of fund balance.

Five currently vacant positions would not be filled but would remain in the pay plan for the future: administrative assistant, planner, parking operations supervisor, police officer and public works laborer.

The proposed budget addresses a number of priorities established by council, including COVID-19 impacts and recovery, maintaining base services without tax increases, support for groups working with affordable housing and homeless issues, investment in outdoor greenspace, police reform and social equity

It appropriates $300,000, offset by a grant award, to complete the reevaluation and expansion of the Borough Public Health Division to an Act 315 certified Health Department. Only four other Pennsylvania municipalities and six counties have their own state certified health department.

New general obligation debt is included to fund $500,000 for the business loan and grant program, $420,000 for Municipal Building improvements and $9 million for downtown infrastructure improvements.

The budget proposes funding for a borough equity office, as well as a civilian response team for the police department. The civilian response team would employ several trained civilian staff — such as social workers, mental health workers and counselors — "to respond to and intervene at calls involving the homeless, some civil disputes, assist with mental health calls and to provide information and follow up to citizens about services available offered," according to the budget narrative.

Public works accounts for 55% of the budget's expenditures, while police is 17%, and administration 10%. Planning and neighborhood services and parking are each 5% of the budget, with the remaining expenditures among regional programs, debt service and miscellaneous expenses.