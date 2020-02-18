MORE THAN 250 guests tried their best to answer questions ranging from pop culture to geography to sports at 2019 OLV Trivia Night. Photo provided

“Excellent date night, very worthy of paying a babysitter and getting to support OLV athletics at the same time.”

That’s what Melanie Smith, mother of a first-grader and preschooler, said recently about Our Lady of Victory Catholic School’s Trivia Night.

“It’s a fun night with great people ... making OLV a great community that my kids can be a part of,” said Joe Viglione, father of two students and one graduate of Our Lady of Victory Catholic School.

OLV Trivia Night is the school's major fundraiser for its athletic program, according to a press release. The event will take place on Friday in the school’s gym, and doors open at 5:30 p.m.

“Having a successful athletic program costs money,” said Ruthie Straub, OLVCS athletic director, assistant coach for the girls’ basketball team and head coach of the girls’ and boys’ track and field teams. “Families do pay a team participation fee for their student, but anyone who knows sports knows that kind of fee doesn’t cover all the costs.”

“At Our Lady of Victory Catholic School, we know that being involved in the school helps our students do better both academically and socially,” said Samantha Weakland, OLVCS principal.

“We want everyone who wants to, to come out and play on our school sports teams,” Weakland said. “And we find that year after year about 50 percent of our middle school students play. Many play on more than one team.”

That is why OLV Trivia Night is so important for the athletic program.

So what happens at OLV Trivia Night?

“Participants work as a table of eight to answer trivia questions,” said MaryAnn Stolberg, a co-chair for the event.

There are “lots of laughs over friendly competition, (and) I love the teamwork at our table playing trivia,” said Smith.

The winning table shares $400.

“You don’t have to be good at trivia to go to Trivia Night. This event is about more than the game. It is an excuse to have a fun night out and support a great cause,” said Andrea Seisler, mother of a 5th grader at OLVCS.

In addition to the live trivia competition, the event includes food, basket raffles and the wine pull, where participants can win a bottle of wine, a gift card for a Redline Speed Shine car wash and/or an OLVCS tuition voucher.

“New this year, Re/Max Centre Realty is sponsoring a raffle for a package of fan gear including a Yeti bag, Yeti beverage containers, stadium seats and sturdy camping chairs … perfect for any fan,” said Stolberg. “Another great thing about the event this year is that we have two alumni helping make it happen.”

Camryn Eby and Noah Straub, both alumni of OLVCS and currently juniors at Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy, are working with the organizers to design and construct all the table centerpieces and 12 raffle baskets.

“Both Noah and Camryn were multiple sport athletes at OLV and continue to be at St. Joe’s. They now get to give back to their old school and get real experience about how much work it is to put on an event like this,” says Stolberg. “We are really blessed to have their help.”

Our Lady of Victory Catholic School has competitive PIAA middle school teams for soccer, basketball and track and field, as well as other club sport teams for students at the elementary and middle school levels.

OLV Trivia Night tickets are $40 each or $300 for a table for eight, and are available for online purchase at www.olvcatholicschool.org/trivia. A ticket includes trivia competition, two basket raffle tickets, food and beverages.