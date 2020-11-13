A Sandy Ridge man died following a crash Friday morning on Interstate 99 in Patton Township.

State police at Rockview said 42-year-old Brett W. Rossman was traveling northbound near mile marker 67.9 in a 2007 Dodge Ram when he struck the guide rail and traveled into the median. The vehicle then hit an embankment and landed on its roof in the southbound lane.

Deputy Coroner Todd Shook pronounced Rossman dead at the scene.

A 49-year-old State College man traveling southbound in a 2011 Chevrolet Suburban struck Rossman's overturned pickup truck. He sustained minor injuries.

Alpha Fire Company, Centre LifeLink EMS, PennDOT and Halfmoon Towing assisted at the scene.