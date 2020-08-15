A Clinton County man died after a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 99 in Spring Township, according to the Centre County Coroner's Office.

Evan Vonada, a 22-year-old from Mill Hall, was traveling northbound at about 4 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle and went down an embankment near mile marker 80.

Vonada was pronounced dead at the scene. Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers said an autopsy determined Vonada died of blunt force trauma to the head and his death was ruled accidental.

State police at Rockview are investigating the cause of the crash.