One person died in a tractor-trailer crash on U.S. Route 322 in the Potters Mills Gap project area.

The Centre County Coroner's Office confirmed a death resulting from the crash but could not yet provide further information.

The one-vehicle crash happened at about 7:20 a.m. in the western end of the construction area. Centre County dispatch reported a crash with entrapment of one male patient and said it appeared the truck may have lost its brakes.

According to PennDOT, travel delays were expected throughout the day in both directions between Boalsburg and Milroy while recovery operations take place.

Centre Hall and Boalsburg fire companies and Centre LifeLink EMS were dispatched to the scene.

Construction crews were scheduled to perform beam setting for a new bridge crossing Potter Run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday. Once the crash recovery is complete, the beam placement will take place resulting in 10 minute stops in each direction, according to PennDOT. The work may extend past 3 p.m.