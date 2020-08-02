One person died in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning on Zion Road in Spring Township, according to the Centre County Coroner's Office.

Centre County Deputy Coroner Debra Smeal reported that the driver, who was not identified in a news release, was ejected from the vehicle after leaving the roadway and crashing in a field. Centre County dispatch reported the crash happened on the 2300 block of Zion Road.

The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene at about 2 a.m.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Spring Township police and the coroner's office are investigating.

Bellefonte EMS, Logan and Undine fire companies, and Bellefonte police also assisted at the scene.