State College police responded to several "critical calls" during the Fourth of July weekend, including an unintentional shooting, two crashes and a heroin overdose, according to a news release.

At 7:54 p.m. on Saturday, officers were dispatched to a townhome on the 1300 block of Dreibelbis Street where they found a 26-year-old visitor to the area had been shot in the neck. The victim was flown to UPMC-Altoona and is in stable condition.

Police said a preliminary investigation found a 25-year-old who was also visiting the area was handling a .45 caliber Colt semiautomatic handgun when it went off. The individual was "unfamiliar with firearms," police said.

Hit-and-Run

A motorcyclist was injured after a hit-and-run crash on Saturday night.

Police said the motorcyclist was struck by a car at about 9:30 p.m. near Taco Bell, 397 Benner Pike.

The car was described as a dark-colored sedan.

The victim was treated for a shoulder injury at Mount Nittany Medical Center.

DUI Crash

At 3:01 a.m. on Sunday, police were dispatched to the Diamond in Boalsburg, where a driver crashed a vehicle into the fountain.

Police said the driver appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and was taken into custody. DUI charges are pending lab results.

Heroin overdose

Officers responded at 11:22 p.m. on Friday to a residence on the 1000 block of South Allen Street, where a 32-year-old man was in cardiac arrest caused by a heroin overdose, police said.

Police and Centre LifeLink EMS administered CPR and Narcan to revive the man.

He was taken to to Mount Nittany Medical Center, where he is expected to recover.