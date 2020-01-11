One man was injured and taken from the scene by helicopter after a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Ferguson Township.

Just after 2 a.m., a 19-year-old man crashed his vehicle into a tree on the 1500 block of Circleville Road, near the intersection with East Park Hills Avenue. Ferguson Township police, Alpha Fire Company and Centre LifeLink EMS responded to the scene.

According to Alpha Fire Company, the vehicle was partially off the ground and stabilized before the patient was extricated. A Geisinger LifeFlight helicopter was brought to Tudek Park to take the man to an unidentified hospital for treatment of traumatic injuries.

Alpha reported that the man is in stable condition.

Extrication of the man from the vehicle was complicated by "impingement on the patient caused largely by the tree which was situated against the patient," an Alpha Facebook post said.

"[T]his proved to be a complex extrication, that utilized nearly every tool in our toolbox," the post said.

"Crews did an incredible job adapting to and overcoming unforeseen issues, caused by the location of and sheer damage to the vehicle. Not all calls that we go on are exactly like the ones were train for. Every rescue poses it's own unique obstacles that must be overcome, and the crews involved in this extrication overcame those obstacles with strong teamwork and cooperation."

