The Corner Brothers will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at the South Hills School Amphitheater for YMCA of Centre County's Concert for a Cause. Miss Melanie will perform at 8 p.m. Photo by Frank Scaramuzzo | Onward State

An outdoor concert will give State College families an opportunity to safely enjoy some live music in a social-distanced setting this weekend — and it’s all for a good cause.

YMCA of Centre County is partnering with South Hills School of Business and Technology to hold its Concert for a Cause from 5-9 p.m. on Saturday at the South Hills amphitheater.

“We have two great bands that are playing. Miss Melanie and the Corner Brothers are donating their time and talent to the cause,” says Jamie SanFilippo, director of community outreach, YMCA of Centre County. “Families and participants can also enjoy delicious food from local vendors such as Classic Cones, Taco Inc. and Snyder’s.”

A silent auction with more than 100 baskets and items will be held inside South Hills and 50/50 tickets will be available to purchase, with the winner drawn during intermission.

“There is truly something for everyone to enjoy,” SanFilippo says.

Funds raised from the silent auction and ticket sales will go to supporting the YMCA of Centre County’s many community-strengthening outreach programs, including the Open Doors Program and Anti-Hunger Programs.

“Our Open Doors program ensures that no one is turned away from the YMCA and our services due to inability to pay,” SanFilippo explains. “The Y’s Anti-Hunger Program has been more active and important than ever in the past five months, as we have provided lunches for kids and additional food for families and seniors.”

In order to comply with social distancing restrictions, pre-registration for the concert is required. Tickets are $5 per child, $10 per adult or $20 per family. All ticket sales are final and tickets can be purchased on the YMCA of Centre County website.

Organizers are going out of their way to ensure the event is safe for all attendees.

“First and foremost, the safety of concert attendees, performers, vendors and our volunteers and staff is our top priority,” SanFilippo says. “South Hills School of Business and Technology and the YMCA of Centre County will be adhering to the Pennsylvania Department of Health and CDC Guidelines.

“Current guidelines allow for outdoor events of 250 people if participants are properly distanced. There is plenty of space at the South Hills outdoor amphitheater for attendees and their families to be seated at least 6 feet apart. Masks are always required during the event, unless participants are seated with their family [or] group. We will also have several hand sanitizing stations available.”

Attendees are also encouraged to bring their own blankets or chairs for seating, and no E-Z Ups or tents will be permitted to ensure all attendees enjoy an unobstructed view of the concert while still maintaining their social distance.

The concert begins with the Corner Brothers at 6 p.m., followed by an hour-long intermission at 7 p.m. Miss Melanie takes the stage at 8 p.m. Registration and check-in for ticket holders begins at 5 p.m., however, and SanFilippo urges guests to arrive no later than 5:15 p.m., as seating is first-come, first-served. She also notes that attendees may want to bring cash to more easily purchase 50/50 raffle tickets or food and beverages from Taco Inc., Snyder’s or Classic Cones.

“Our Concert for a Cause fundraiser is a family-friendly and safe event,” she says. “It is important that we form partnerships and come up with new and creative ways to safely engage the community. We can still practice good hand hygiene, wear masks, physical distance, support nonprofits and have fun during this time.

“We encourage families and adults of all ages to join us and support a great cause.”

IF YOU GO

WHAT: YMCA of Centre County's Concert for a Cause

WHEN: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8

WHERE: South Hills School of Business and Technology Amphitheater (behind the State College Y), 480 Waupelani Drive

TICKETS: Pre-registration is required. Tickets ($5 per child, $10 adult, $20 family) are available for purchase at ymcaofcentrecounty.org/event/concert-for-a-cause.