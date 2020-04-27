Some outdoor recreation venues that have been ordered to close during the COVID-19 pandemic will be able to reopen by the end of the week, Gov. Tom Wolf said on Monday.

Golf courses, marinas, guided fishing trips and privately owned campgrounds can resume operations on Friday, provided that they follow guidance for prioritizing public health and safety.

“Pennsylvanians have remained resilient throughout this COVID-19 crisis, and as we successfully continue to flatten the curve to protect our physical health, it is critical that we also focus on our physical and mental health during these extraordinary times. As the weather warms and daylight lengthens, enjoying time outdoors is an important way to manage stress,” Wolf said. “As we start to take measured, limited steps to reopen our commonwealth, reopening these industries will help to rebuild our economy and strengthen our mental health.”

For golf courses golf courses, according to an FAQ from Wolf's office, there can be no gatherings of any kind and social distancing of 6 feet between individuals must be strictly abided. Golf carts can be used, but must be single occupant only. No employees are allowed for purposes of facilitating play, but operations landscaping and maintenance may continue as necessary. Restaurants on premises are limited to take-out or delivery only and use of facilities for banquets or other gatherings remains prohibited.

As with visiting parks, guidance for visiting outdoor recreational venues includes encouraging Pennsylvanians to stay within their own communities to enjoy permitted activities, avoiding crowded destinations, maintaining at least 6 feet distance from others, wearing a mask or other protective face covering, staying home if you are not feeling well or were exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, and practicing good hygiene by washing hands often or using sanitizer.

“Practicing social distancing takes a little planning and patience but it is necessary if we want to continue to flatten the curve while ensuring that Pennsylvanians have opportunities to de-stress and get exercise,” Wolf said. “Finding the balance between enjoying the outdoors and staying safe is only possible when all Pennsylvanians are abiding by the same precautions. It’s critical that all Pennsylvanians adhere to the safety guidelines to allow for these outdoor activities to remain available to the public.”



The reopenings are the latest step toward a gradual, phased reopening in Pennsylvania as business closures and a stay-at-home order have shut down much of the commonwealth over the past six weeks.

State liquor stores have reopened for curbside pickup of phone orders, legislation permitting online notarization allowed for auto dealers to conduct online vehicle sales, and construction also will be allowed to resume on Friday.

On May 8, some regions of the state will begin to move out of the stay-at home order, going from the red phase that currently exists across Pennsylvania to yellow.

In the yellow phase, stay-at-home orders will be lifted but mitigation measures like masking and distancing would remain in place. Retail would be permitted to reopen with protections in place and curbside pickup or delivery preferred. Businesses should continue to use remote work and where that's not possible, in-person operations must follow worker safety guidelines. Child care would be open with worker and building safety orders.

School buildings, indoor recreation venues, gyms, spas and entertainment venues would remain closed and bars and restaurants would still be limited to takeout or delivery. Large gatherings also would still be prohibited and congregate care and prison restrictions will remain in place.

Wolf has said that his administration and health officials are looking at the northwest and northcentral regions to move to yellow on May 8. Centre County is included in the northcentral region. Criteria for reopening include an average of fewer than 50 cases per 100,000 individuals over the course of 14 days, as well as adequate testing for people with symptoms and target populations, the ability to investigate cases, contact-tracing capabilities and safeguards for high-risk settings like prisons and nursing home homes.