State College will experience yet another change following massive temporary closures of businesses and restaurants as parking restrictions have been lifted within the borough.

"Given the circumstances surrounding the closure of Penn State and many merchants in Downtown State College because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Borough of State College is making the following changes to its parking operations," a press release reads.

Drivers can expect to see the following changes in the downtown area.

Payment will not be required at all Borough garages, lots, and parking meters.

One- and two-hour time limits in residential neighborhoods will not be enforced.

The “No Parking 2 a.m.-6 a.m.” ordinance will not be enforced until further notice.

Loading zones and state law violations including no parking anytime will still be enforced if they cause the disruption of service or create any type of hazard to pedestrians or vehicular traffic.

These changes are effective through April 30 but will be updated by the borough if extended some time in the future.