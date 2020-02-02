THE KAY YOW Cancer Fund awarded Mount Nittany Health a $150,000 grant in October. On hand, from left, were Leslie Flinton (Mount Nittany Health), Kristin Sides (Mount Nittany Health), Jenn James (Pink Zone historian), Stephanie Glance (CEO of Kay Yow Cancer Fund), Angelique Cygan (Mount Nittany Health), N. Susan Woodring (executive director, Pink Zone) and Carolyn Kieger (Penn State Women’s basketball head coach). Submitted photo

On Sunday, State College will unite in a fight against a foe that impacts all families: cancer. That's when the Penn State women's basketball team hosts the 2020 Play4Kay Game Benefiting Pink Zone against Illinois, at 2 p.m. in the Bryce Jordan Center.

Over the past 13 years, Penn State women’s basketball has endorsed Pink Zone as its philanthropic leader, attempting to change the narrative around cancer.

In 2018, Pink Zone announced a new partnership with the Kay Yow Cancer Fund, the national charity of choice for women’s basketball, in an effort to increase Pink Zone’s impact in central Pennsylvania.

The partnership provides an opportunity for Pink Zone to raise $100,000 over a two-year period in support of the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. As a result of meeting this goal in 2019, the Kay Yow Cancer Fund awarded Mount Nittany Health a $150,000 grant in October 2019 to be used to help eliminate barriers and help provide care to underserved women fighting cancer through enhanced patient navigator services, according to a press release.

Because of the success of this program, Pink Zone has again set a $100,000 fundraising goal with the opportunity to secure another $150,000 grant from the Kay Yow Cancer Fund for the community.

“As we look at our ability to have the greatest impact in our community, participating in this fundraising effort was an easy decision,” said Susan Woodring, executive director of the Pink Zone. “The funds go to the Kay Yow Cancer Fund and are then returned to be invested back into our community to serve the underserved fighting cancer. The return on our $100,000 investment truly helps us to mobilize resources and empower survivors.”

The Kay Yow Cancer Fund, which bears the name of its founder, Hall of Fame coach Kay Yow, has been a galvanizing force in women’s basketball, uniting a nation of coaches, players, officials and communities in the fight against all cancers affecting women through its largest fundraising initiative, Play4Kay.

To date, the Kay Yow Cancer Fund, with support from Pink Zone and Play4Kay events nationwide, has awarded $7.78 million in the fight against all cancers affecting women.