The Beaver Stadium Run could not take place in person in 2020, but a virtual event raised $350,000 for Special Olympics PA. File photo.

Although this year’s in-person Paterno Family Beaver Stadium Run was ultimately canceled because of COVID-19, it didn't stop community members from running in support of Special Olympics Pennsylvania.

More than 2,000 participants took part in the virtual event on April 19, raising more than $350,000 for Special Olympics Pennsylvania and nearly 20,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Additionally, a record 139 Special Olympics athletes virtually participated.

“I am here to represent the athletes from around the state to say thank you to each and every one of the folks who cared about Special Olympics,” longtime Special Olympics athlete Matt Prosek said in a video. “Not being around our fellow athletes and coaches has been really hard. Thank you to all the volunteers, families, partners, and athletes who are staying strong.”

Prosek stressed that this year’s virtual festivities wouldn’t have been possible without the hard work of community members, many of whom did their part from home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“In Special Olympics, we always have to be patient, too,” Prosek said. “Now we just have to be patient as we see how this crisis takes us.”

Originally slated for April 19, the annual Beaver Stadium Run typically has participants run a 5K around Penn State’s campus and culminating at Beaver Stadium’s 50-yard line. Alternatively, many participants take part in a 2-mile walk that also wraps up on the gridiron.

This year, participants were able to run or walk at the time and location of their choosing in the days leading up to and on April 19 then join in the livestream online for special events

Even in uncertain times, this year’s event shows how Pennsylvanians and the Penn State community can work to make something special happen.

“With the help of so many great people, the Beaver Stadium Run actually happened,” Prosek said.

Watch highlights from this year’s festivities below.