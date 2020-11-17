A Patton Township home sustained "significant damage" but no one was injured in a fire Tuesday morning, Centre Region Fire Director Steve Bair said.

Alpha Fire Company responded at 7:45 a.m. to 3902 N. Atherton St., where the homeowner awoke to smoke and found the walls and ceiling were hot.

Bair said the electrical fire was in between the first and second floor and in the wall leading to the attic.

Crews had the second-alarm fire under control by about 8:20 a.m. About half of the home was untouched by the fire, Bair said.

Port Matilda Fire Company, Patton Township police and Centre LifeLink EMS also responded to the scene. Tankers from Boalsburg, Centre Hall and Warrior's Mark also were called but were canceled before arrival.

The Centre Region fire marshal completed an investigation Tuesday morning.