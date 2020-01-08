Patton Township's Board of Supervisors began 2020 down one member.

At its organizational meeting on Monday, the board formally declared a vacancy for the supervisor position won in November's election by Aaron Miller. The seat was formerly held by George Downsbrough, who did not run for reelection.

Patton Township Manager Doug Erickson said in December that Miller indicated he would likely decline the seat. Since then, the township has advertised for applications.

Applications are due by noon on Friday, Jan. 10. To be eligible, an applicant must be a Patton Township resident who has been continuously registered to vote since Jan. 6, 2019. Information on how to apply is available on the township website.

Supervisors receive annual compensation of of $4,125.

Presentations by applicants will be made at a special meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. on Jan. 22. The four sitting supervisors will then deliberate and potentially decide on a candidate to fill the vacancy at their regular meeting the same night. If no decision is made then, the matter will be continued at a special meeting on Jan. 29. Supervisors have 30 days from the date the vacancy is declared to fill the seat.

The appointed supervisor will serve until Jan. 4, 2022. The position will be on the ballot for the 2021 election, with the winner serving the remaining four years of the original six-year term.

Miller was the only candidate on the ballot for Downsbrough's former seat. Longtime supervisor Elliot Abrams also won re-election in November.

The appointed supervisor will join Abrams, Betsy Whitman, Dan Trevino and Jessica Buckland on the current board.

At Monday's meeting, Whitman was elected board chair and Trevino was elected vice-chair.