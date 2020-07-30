A Patton Township man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raping a woman at knifepoint.

The woman told Patton Township police on July 20 that an acquaintance, 22-year-old Katlo R. Magogodi, attempted to kiss her and force himself on her, according to an affidavit of probable cause. The woman said that she told him "no" and to leave, but he refused. She then grabbed a kitchen knife and told him to leave again, police wrote.

Magogodi allegedly took the knife from her and began poking her in the chest with it. The woman said she tried to run but fell. Magogodi then allegedly poked her in the chest with the knife again and raped her.

According to the affidavit, Magogodi told police that he had sex with the woman and that she did say "no" several times "but that the sex was consensual and the knife was used as part of 'role play.'"

The woman told police that two days earlier, Magogodi attempted to kiss her and she told him "no." Magogodi allegedly then assaulted her as she attempted to fight him off.

Magogodi allegedly told police that he tried to kiss her in the past but she said "no."

He was charged with one felony count of rape, four felony counts of aggravated indecent assault, one felony count of sexual assault, and four misdemeanor counts of indecent assault.

He was arraigned on Wednesday by District Judge Thomas Jordan, who set bail at $100,000. Magogodi was unable to post bail and is being held at the Centre County Correctional Facility.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for

Defense attorney Helen Stolinas has not responded to a message seeking comment.