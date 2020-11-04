The Patton Township Municipal Offices will be closed for the rest of the week after two employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Neither of the employees have been in the area of the municipal building used for voting on Tuesday in the past two weeks, Township Manager Doug Erickson said.

The offices, located at 100 Patton Plaza, will be closed through Friday for deep cleaning and disinfecting and will reopen at 8 a.m. on Monday.

Police services and brush and leaf collection will continue uninterrupted.

Township staff can be contacted by email.