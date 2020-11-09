The first phase of Bernel Road Park in Patton Township was completed in 2012. Photo by Geoff Rushton | StateCollege.com

Patton Township is looking to move forward with the second phase of development of Bernel Road Park.

The township planning commission voted unanimously last week to advance land development plans for Phase 2A to the board of supervisors, which will consider the plans at its meeting on Wednesday.

Part of the revised master plan for the 74.5-acre park approved in 2017, the overall Phase 2A includes the addition of basketball courts, a pump track, fitness equipment area, a challenge course and new parking. Plans also include an alternate for a picnic pavilion addition.

The new phase would be located along Bernel Road, down from the existing playground area. The township is currently eyeing 2022 to begin construction on a portion of the phase.

Chuck Strodoski, of YSM landscape architects, which developed the plans, said the two basketball courts would be side-by-side with a seat wall at one end.

The challenge course is designed to appeal to teens and young adults.

"This is something new in the playground industry where it’s a more aggressive fitness course geared toward teens and young adults," he said. "It kind of hits that age group that is.. somewhat [overlooked]. A playground typically goes up to an age group of 12-years-old. This kind of equipment is geared toward older than 12, young adults, and really anybody. It’s open for anybody. It’s a little strenuous, similar to Ninja Warrior course you might have seen on TV, a really great physical challenge course which I think will be an exciting addition to the park."

The pump track — a series of berms and rollers for bicyclists — is designed to be earthen, with a beginner's course and a more advanced course.

"[The pump track is] another somewhat new facility that we’re getting a lot of requests for," Strodoski said. "There’s not too many built in the immediate area. It takes up a relatively small footprint and engages a lot of different age groups as well."

A small area with adult exercise equipment also is included in the plans.

A walking trail would connect each of the features. Two parking areas would provide 60 spaces.

Susan Wheeler, public works project manager, said the current construction estimate for all elements of the Phase 2A plan is $1.7 million.

"In the near term it is anticipated that the Township will construct a portion of the overall Phase 2A plan which has a probable cost estimate of $650,000," Wheeler wrote in an email.

Earlier this year, the township applied for a $250,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, but was unsuccessful.

"It was hoped that this grant money would add to the available Township funds to allow construction of some of the amenities that are shown in the overall plan," Wheeler said.

The township will apply for the same amount again in the spring of 2021 in anticipation of construction in 2022.

Bernel Road Park's first phase was completed in 2012 and includes the airport-themed playground, tennis courts, disc golf course, picnic pavilion, walking trails and parking.