Remaining work on the North Atherton Street project in the area of Curtin Road is expected to be completed in July 2020. Photo by Geoff Rushton | StateCollege.com

Motorists will encounter lane restrictions and some temporary street closures as paving work begins on North Atherton Street next week.

PennDOT expects remaining work on the current North Atherton Street project to completed over the next two weeks.

From Park Avenue to White Course Drive, in the vicinity of Curtin Road, crews will begin daytime and nighttime milling, paving and line painting on Monday, with the work expected to conclude on Wednesday afternoon. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each direction and drivers should expect delays.

Curtin Road will be closed for a few hours in the late afternoon on Monday while crews pave the intersection of Curtin and Atherton. Flaggers will be in the roadway directing traffic around the closure.

Near North Hills Place, milling and paving will take place on Wednesday and Thursday in the area where drainage was recently installed. Northbound traffic will be reduced to a single lane and North Hills Place will be closed while the paving is being performed.

At the Cherry Lane intersection, milling and paving is also scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday. Southbound traffic will be reduced to a single lane and Cherry Lane will be closed during paving.

The overall project has taken place over the past three years between Aaron Drive and White Course Drive, with relocation of numerous utility, water and sewer lines, drainage improvements, curbing, sidewalks, ADA ramps, traffic signal upgrades, new concrete median, and paving.

Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc. is the contractor on the $12.8 million job.

PennDOT's Atherton Street improvements include plans for two more phases. The next will stretch from White Course Drive to the Westerly Parkway intersection on South Atherton Street, but a PennDOT spokesman said that phase is not expected to be bid until October 2021. Substantial work would not begin until the 2022 construction season, though some utility relocation could take place next year.

The final phase of the project will reconstruct South Atherton from Westerly Parkway to the University Drive intersection.

I-99 Improvement Project

Work is also set to begin Monday for a roadway improvement project on a 2.5-mile stretch of Interstate 99 in Spring Township.

The southbound travel lane between the Interstate 80 eastbound off-ramp at Bellefonte and the Pleasant Gap exit of I-99 will be closed for approximately four weeks, according to PennDOT.

Overall work on the project includes resurfacing, restoration and rehabilitation of the roadway surface and installation of guide rails and pavement markings.

Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc. is the contractor on the $4.6 million project, which will take place over the 2020 and 2021 construction seasons.

Culvert Replacement Near Port Matilda

Another PennDOT project will begin Monday near Port Matilda as crews start work to replace a masonry arch culvert.

The culvert spans Bell Hollow on Bell Hollow Lane (Route 3025) in Taylor Township and replacing it will remove the structure from Centre County’s list of bridges in poor condition.

Travel delays are expected as PennDOT begins excavation and installation of erosion and sedimentation controls on Monday.

On July 13, the road will be closed at the culvert site and a detour using South Eagle Valley Road to Fowler Hollow Road will be implemented for the duration of the project. PennDOT expects work to be completed by mid-August but will open the bridge to traffic earlier if progress allows.

The existing 10-foot culvert was built in 1937 and carries an average of 55 vehicles daily. It will be replaced with a precast reinforced concrete box culvert.

The $251,000 project is a joint effort between PennDOT Centre County Maintenance and LTT Trucking LLC of North Bend. PennDOT will perform the excavation, install the erosion and sedimentation control measures, provide traffic control, demolish the existing culvert and complete backfilling once the new culvert is installed. The contractor will install the new culvert and complete approach paving, drainage improvements, guiderail installation, pavement marking and miscellaneous construction.

