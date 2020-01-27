Ron Pavlechko, a longtime State College Area High School football coach and athletic director, died on Friday in State College at the age of 71.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Pavlechko family at this time," current Little Lions football coach Matt Lintal wrote on Twitter. "Coach Pav was a phenomenal coach and an even better person. So grateful for the immeasurable impact he had on so many of us in the State College Football community and beyond."

A native of Austintown, Ohio, Pavlechko was an offensive lineman at Penn State, where he earned three varsity letters before graduating with a degree in secondary education in 1971. He received a master's degree from Penn State in 1973.

Pavlechko joined State College Area School District in 1971 as an English teacher and assistant football coach. In 1977, he became head football coach, leading the Little Lions for the next 19 years.

During that time, State College had undefeated regular seasons in 1981 and 1992, the latter team advancing to the PIAA semifinals. The Little Lions won 116 games during his tenure.

In 1996, Pavlechko became the school district's full-time athletic director, overseeing the sports program until his retirement in 2011.

"Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of a great leader in our school district and community," an athletic department statement said. "Thank you Coach Pav for your enduring legacy, remarkable impact and intense commitment to our district students and coaches."

Pavlechko served on the Board of Directors of the Central Pennsylvania Chapter of the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame and the Board of Directors of the Centre County Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame.

"Our thoughts are with the friends & family of letterman and former State College Area HS head coach Ron Pavlechko," a tweet from Penn State Football said. "He had a tremendous impact on the local football community and beyond."

He is survived by his wife, Barb, two sons and three grandchildren.

Visitation will be held 5-8 p.m. Friday at Koch Funeral Home in State College. A memorial service is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, according to his obituary.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the State College Area School District's "Ron Pavlechko-Gwen Washington Heart of a Lion Fund" in care of the Centre Foundation, 1377 Ridge Master Drive, State College, PA 16803, or online.