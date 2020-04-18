Penn State Director of Athletics Sandy Barbour reiterated on Saturday the department's commitment to honoring the NCAA waiver allowing for spring senior student athletes to return for an additional year. StateCollege.com reported a similar sentiment last week.

“That decision was an easy one,” Barbour said during a Blue White weekend edition of the Coaches Show. “There was never really any question.

"We made a decision very early on that, should the NCAA make it possible for spring sport seniors to return, that we would give them that opportunity and that we would fund their scholarship at the same rate as they were on this spring."

Barbour indicated that the decision would cost the university around $700,000 as it funds additional scholarships and various student related costs. Barbour did not say how many seniors have opted to return. The men's lacrosse team is the only spring sport to publicly announce multiple returning players.

The small update from Barbour puts a final bow on the details surrounding the process of allowing seniors to return. The NCAA waiver indicated that schools are not required to match previous financial aid.

In theory, Penn State may still not be giving every returning senior the same value of aid, but that decision is likely on a case-by-case basis as coaches navigate incoming and returning players. Spring sports can offer full scholarships but generally operate with partial scholarships toward a net total of aid.

*Blue White Illustrated helped with transcription efforts for this story.